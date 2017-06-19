'Letter directing land records to be linked to Aadhaar is fake,' says government

The letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of Land records and linking the same to Aadhaar numbers going viral has been deemed fake by the government.

Frank Noronha, the Principal Spokesperson of Government of India and Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau said that the letter was 'fake and mischievous'.

The letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on #Aadhaar linking to Land records,is completely fake & mischievous pic.twitter.com/qbk6TsyiII — Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 19, 2017

He further added that a police complaint in this regard had been filed and the matter was being investigated. The letter on a watermark sheet has been attributed to having been signed by Undersecretary to the Government of India is going viral and says that the government is considering action under new Benami transaction act against those failing to link Aadhaar numbers with Land records.

The letter that is attributed to being a directive from the Under Secretary to the Government of India dated June 15 asks Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Lt Governor of Delhi and Secretary of NITI Aayog to ensure digitalisation of all land records from 1950 and linking of the information to property owners' Aadhaar numbers.

The letter states that all documents of land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from the year 1950 of any immovable property including agricultural land, houses needed to be done before August 14 this year. The letter, now deemed fake, also says that the government is mulling initiating action against those who fail to link their land records with Aadhar number. "The properties which are not linked shall be considered for appropriate action under the Benami Transaction (Prohibitions) Amended Act, 2016," the letter says. The letter also seeks suggestions from states on the matter.

OneIndia News