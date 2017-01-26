Let us salute the brave sons who carried out the Sep 28 surgical strikes

New Delhi, Jan 26: Nineteen personnel of the two Special Forces battalions which carried out the surgical strikes across the Line of Control on September 28 were decorated with gallantry awards including the Kirti Chakra and five Shaurya Chakras.

Major Rohit Suri of 4 Para SF was awarded the Kirti Chakra while Colonel Kapil Yadav, Commanding Officer of 9 Para SF, and Colonel Harpreet Sandhu, Commanding Officer of 4 Para SF, were awarded the Yudh Seva Medal.

This was not an easy operation and to get into enemy territory which was very much on guard and carry out a successful operation only goes on to show why these brave sons of India deserve this award.

The operation was not an easy one by any standards, recalls an officer who was part of the operation. In the aftermath of the Uri attack, Pakistan sensed that there would be a retaliation. However we wanted to hit back and show them that we were no push overs, the officer also says.

Here is what transpired that night:

- Army picks up intelligence about 7 terrorist camps on Pakistan side of LoC.

- Army along with intelligence puts terrorist camps housing 38 terrorists under surveillance.

- Bhimberg, Hotspring, Kel and Lipa sectors come under army's radar

- Special operations planned

- Top government officials informed

- Army decides to launch operations

- Commandos airdropped at the Line of Control on Wednesday night

- Operation begins at 12.30 AM IST on Wednesday

- Commandos enter across the Line of Control

- Ground forces assisted by paracommandos in choppers

- PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval monitored operations

- Camps identified and targeted in range of 500 metres to 2 kilometres across LoC

- Army destroys 7 terrorist launch pads, kills 38 terrorists. 2 Pak soldiers killed

-Army returns at 4.30 AM IST

