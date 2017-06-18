Let terrorists die, policemen survive: Time Mehbooba stopped the appeasement of separatists

Exercise maximum restraint was the instruction issued by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti to all policemen in the state. Has this helped? No it has not. Six policemen were martyred in the most brutal fashion on Friday in Anantnag, J&K.

OneIndia spoke to a couple of police personnel in the Valley. Each one had this to say. "How do we exercise restraint, when the terrorists are in such a murderous mood. They have issued open sermons to target us and our CM tells us to exercise restraint."

Mehbooba will either have to go that extra mile and talk to the trouble makers or will have to give the police a free hand. The Centre too will have to tell the CM to give the police a free hand to deal with these terrorists failing which many more children in the Valley will grow up as orphans.

THe station house officer, Firoze Dar who was martyred on Friday had invited his entire family for a reunion. And what a reunion it was!!. His entire family was there to attend his funeral.

There is no point in vote bank politics at this moment. Mehbooba owes a lot to the Jamaat-e-Islami workers for winning the 2014 polls. This is one of the primary reasons why she has a soft-corner for separatists. She will need to go beyond vote bank politics and think more humanly about the loss of life.

Statistics reveal that last year 82 policemen were martyred. This year the death toll stands at 20 already. Good people like Dar and Shahzad are dying, militant funerals are seeing high attendance and Mehbooba wants restraint. It is illogical to say the least.

The question that needs to be asked is if the restraint policy has had any effect. Clearly it has not. More people are dying, children are being orphaned. Dar's son does not even know that his father is no more. Enough of those scooty rides for the cameras. Give your police force a free hand. Let militants die and policemen survive.

OneIndia News