LeT operative accepts his role in attack on Army convoy in Kashmir: UP ATS

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday said that Sandeep Sharma arrested for working with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, accepted his involvement in an attack on Army convoy in Qazigund, Kashmir.

According to UP ATS Sandeep Sharma accepted his involvement in the attack on Army convoy in Qazigund, weapon loot in Anantnag district and attack on Police party in Achabal.

The investigative agency revealed that Sandeep Sharma alias Adil underwent weapon training with LeT terrorists and also used to drive vehicles for LeT terrorists.

UP ATS further said that Interrogation to find involvement of Sandeep Sharma in any other incident is ongoing.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was a part of LeT module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a top J&K police official said.

He was nabbed from the house where LeT commander Bashir Lashkari was killed in an encounter on July 1. His arrest led to the arrest of a local militant in Kashmir, Muneeb Shah.

(With agency inputs)