Let down by his own, Lt Fayaz, a Kashmiri who called himself Indian

Let down by his own people

It was a bunch of locals who decided to let down the 22 year old soldier. They revealed his details to the terrorists and also told them he was off duty. The terrorists then abducted and killed him. There was no threat to his life, his family members said. It is clear that the terrorists of Pakistan are trying to send a strong message to the youth of Kashmir that they would meet with the same fate if they joined the Indian Army.