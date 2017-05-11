Let down by his own, Lt Fayaz, a Kashmiri who called himself Indian

Lt Ummer Fayaz wanted peace like anyone of us. He had chosen a career in the Indian Army over engineering. He was preparing for the All India Engineering Entrance Examination, but qualified for the National Defence Academy. Despite his father telling him that he dreamt of him becoming a pilot, Lt Fayaz chose to join the Indian Army.
The brave Indian
The brave Indian soldier was abducted by terrorists and killed before his body was discarded. The scene at his home as described by many was obviously heart-rendering. The father, Fayaz Ahmed could not hold back his tears. The mother would not speak and continued to stare into blank space. Their 22 year old boy was gone while making the supreme sacrifice for India.
Few Kashmiris still consider themselves Indian
Lt Fayaz's story tells us one thing and that there are still many Kashmiris who feel proud to be Indian. There is still a family living in a lane at Kashmir which is proud to be Indian. The irony is that, the lanes that lead up to the house of this brave martyr are covered with paintings of the Pakistan flag and graffiti calling for Azadi or Freedom from India.
Stone pelters
There were reports of stone pelting as the body of the Indian soldier was being taken before it could be finally laid to rest. However former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in tweet posted that these reports were wrong.
He always wanted peace
His family members Lt Fayaz wanted peace. He was fed up with the violence and thought by joining the Army he could do his bit to ensure that peace returns to his home state. He was never scared and would roam around freely even after joining the Army.
Let down by his own people
It was a bunch of locals who decided to let down the 22 year old soldier. They revealed his details to the terrorists and also told them he was off duty. The terrorists then abducted and killed him. There was no threat to his life, his family members said. It is clear that the terrorists of Pakistan are trying to send a strong message to the youth of Kashmir that they would meet with the same fate if they joined the Indian Army.
OneIndia News