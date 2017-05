LeT behind J&K bank robberies, says Pulwama SP

The probe so far into twin bank robberies in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district point towards Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand, Pulwama SP Rayees Mohammad Bhat said on Wednesday.

Abhi tak jo humne identify kiya hai isme saamne Lashkar ka naam aa rha hai: Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Pulwama SP on bank robberies in Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/eUQTeHWwVl — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

The gunmen earlier on Wednesday barged into a bank branch situated at Wahibug village in Pulwama district and looted around Rs five lakh.

In a second such incident, another bank was looted in Kashmir's Pulwama district in less than two hours, where the masked mam looted a bank with 1.5 lakh rupees.

The incidents came a day after unidentified gunmen robbed Rs 65,000 from another branch of the same bank in Kulgam district.

OneIndia News