Lesson from Nirbhaya case: Teach children to respect women

New Delhi, May 6: The Supreme Court's verdict of upholding death penalty to all the four accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case has come as a relief to many who have been asking for stringent punishment to all the perpetrators of such a heinous crime.

However, one of the three SC judges, while pronouncing the verdict stressed on the need of inculcating values like "to respect women" among children (especially male children) to bring behavioural changes in our society to tackle rise in crime against women.

Supreme Court Justice R Banumathi observed on Friday, and said that in order to secure social order and security, issues concerning crimes against women need to be tackled on priority basis.

"Right from childhood years' children ought to be sensitised to respect women. A child should be taught to respect women in society in the same way as he is taught to respect men. Gender equality should be made a part of the school curriculum. The school teachers and parents should be trained, not only to conduct regular personality building and skill enhancing exercise, but also to keep a watch on the actual behavioural pattern of the children so as to make them gender sensitised.

"The educational institutions, government institutions, the employers and all concerned must take steps to create awareness with regard to gender sensitisation and to respect women. Sensitisation of the public on gender justice through TV, media and press should be welcomed," she said in the judgement.

Justice Banumathi said stringent legislation and punishments alone may not be sufficient for fighting increasing crimes against women, and said that in our tradition bound society, certain attitudinal changes and change in mind-set is needed to respect women and to ensure gender justice.

OneIndia News