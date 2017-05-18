Legendary actor Dr Rajkumar's wife critical, put on ventilator

Legendary Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar's wife Parvathamma Rajkumar has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be critical.

The 78-year-old was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital on May 14 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She has been shifted to intensive care unit and has been put on ventilator.

A statement by the hospital said her vitals were within permissible limits and that a team of five doctors are monitoring her condition.

"She had difficulty in breathing yesterday night and hence shifted to ICU around 11.30 pm yesterday," the statement said.

The Bengaluru Police, in a Facebook post, said her condition was stable and urged people to not pay heed to rumours.

"Health condition of Smt. Parvathamma Rajkumar is stable as per the Ramaiah Hospital Doctors. No need to panic. Please don't give credence to rumours," the FB post said.

She has been accompanied by actors Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Under the production house named "Poornima Enterprises", Parvathamma Rajkumar produced successful films featuring Rajkumar and their sons Shiv Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

She was hospitalise even in March this year due to diabetes and low blood pressure.

OneIndia News