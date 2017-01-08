Left Front to go alone in poll-bound states: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 The high-level party meeting of the CPI-M held here has decided to fight the upcoming assembly polls in five states under the banner of the Left Front only, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters here after the four-day-long meetings, he said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist has decided to get in touch with all the other Left partners and will fight the polls on its own.

"Our objective is to fight the communal forces in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere. To join the Congress and fight the polls in UP is tough because to find the Congress in UP one has to use a magnifying glass," said Yechury.

With regards to fighting the polls in Punjab along with the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that they did have some arrangements in Delhi.

"AAP has to come clear on two issues- what's their view on the new economic policy and on the fight against communal forces. Anyway in Punjab, at the appropriate time, things will be made clear," said Yechury.

Elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - are scheduled to be held in February-March.

--IANS

sg/vd