Leave in 24 hours: Jean Dreze's wife attacked, threatened at home in Ch'garh

The attackers barged inside the activist's home and threatened her with her life

Bastar: Activist Bela Bhatia was threatened in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Monday and was warned to leave the area within 24 hours. Around 30 men barged inside Bhatia's home where she was allegedly threatened by death and told to leave immediately. The assailants also threatened to burn down her home is she refused to leave.

Activist Bela Bhatia
Bhatia's husband, renowned economist Dr Jean Dreze, said that the attackers came in an SUV and several bikes. "They threatened to burn the house, kill her dog etc, and also threatened the landlady," he told NDTV.

Dreze added that although Bhatia contacted the cops, their arrival did little to deter the mob.

"Bela agreed to leave and pleaded for time - a few days. They refused and wanted her to leave immediately. Eventually they agreed to give her 24 hours to leave," he said.

The Bastar region is a part of Chhattisgarh that is severely affected by Maoist violence.

