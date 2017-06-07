Learn yoga ‘politics’ with Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ramdev

What happens when yoga meets politics? Can we have the liberty to name it as yoga politics? If not, then simply call it yoga moves of our politicians.

Just a few days ahead of the International Yoga Day or Yoga Diwas, to be observed across the globe on June 21, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and India's famous yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, joined a yoga practice session at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The practice session, attended by hundred others, also saw the participation of Governor Ram Naik.

Here we bring you a few glimpses from the session where top politicos showed their yoga moves...

Best yoga asanas Naik, Adityanath and Ramdev performed various yogic asanas together at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Picture credit: @News_Pictures1 Stretch your hands like Ramdev, Adityanath Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day event in Lucknow on June 21 along with 50,000 other practitioners. Picture credit: @yogrishiramdev Silence please! We must say silence is golden as yoga asanas teach us. Picture credit: @yogrishiramdev Follow in the footsteps of Adityanath, Ramdev Yoga has the power to heal several ailments if practiced regularly. Picture credit: @yogrishiramdev Together we practice yoga Several attended the practice session with great zeal. Picture credit: @yogrishiramdev Achieve flexibility with yoga Along with Ramdev, Adityanath also showcased his expertise in yoga. Picture credit: @yogrishiramdev

OneIndia News