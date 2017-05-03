How Yogi Adtiyanath convinced the family of constable Prem Sagar to cremate his body

New Delhi, May 3: Prem Sagar, mutilated BSF head constable was cremated on Wednesday at his village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

BSF soldiers family had refused to cremate the body until Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits them. It is said that Yogi Adityanath called them and had a conversation late on Tuesday evening, to which the family members have agreed and performed the last rites.

Uttar Pradesh: Last rites ceremony of BSF head constable Prem Sagar in Deoria, who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/1PIduri60i — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2017

While Prem Kumar's daughter insisted 50 heads for his fathers sacrifise, his wife Paramjit Kaur, said that its heartening to see the sight of headless body but she is proud of her husband.

According to the sources, the villagers were angry and wanted the government to take revenge otherwise, Pakistan will continue to provoke and soldiers will keep getting martyred.

Constable Sagar and Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh were part of a three-member team that had gone to the spot on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to check on a snapped communication line.

There is a mounting pressure on the government to take proper action agianst Pakistan, even the opposition parties have urged the government to punish Pakistan.

However, in a befitting reply to this Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said, "Such acts are unheard of even during war. The sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain, the army will respond appropriately."

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)