Last hope dashed: SC says can't pass order on Jallikattu now

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking its intervention to pass an order on Jallikattu before Saturday. The court said it was unfair to ask for an order to be passed. The move comes as a setback to the Tamil Nadu government which is desperate to get a go ahead for the 'traditional sport' that is part of Pongal festivities.

The Bench while dismissing the plea said that the draft of the judgement in the Jallikattu case has been prepared but it won't be possible to deliver it before Saturday when the event is to be organised in Tamil Nadu.

Mattu Pongal that falls on Sunday is the key festival of cattle in Tamil Nadu when Jallikattu is organised. Tamil Nadu government has been doing everything in its capacity to go ahead with the sport including urging the centre to intervene and pass an ordinance. A representation was given to the Union government and multiple letters have been written by Tamil Nadu leaders including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asking for the centre to promulgate an ordinance that will allow the event. The plea was Tamil Nadu's last hope.

OneIndia News