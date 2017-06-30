Last day to link Aadhaar with PAN today: Here is how you do it

Today is the last date to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. The government has made it mandatory to link existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN of taxpayers with effect from July 1.

Amending income tax rules and notifying the same, the government has made quoting of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar or the enrolment ID a must at the time of application of permanent account number (PAN).

As many as 2.07 crore taxpayers have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN. There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.

While Aadhaar is a biometric authentication issued by the UIDAI, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number alloted by the I-T department to individuals and entities.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN:

Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the tab 'Link Aadhaar' on the left-hand side of the website

Fill your PAN and Aadhaar number

Then enter your name exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar and then submit it.

After verification of details from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the linking will be confirmed.

If you are already registered:

You can link your Aadhaar after logging-in to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the Aadhaar linking option under profile settings

The details as per PAN will be pre-populated and you only need to enter your Aadhaar number and name exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar.

Once you link your Aadhaar with PAN, you will be able to e-verify your income tax return using OTP sent to your mobile.

If your Aadhaar name is completely different from your name in PAN, then the linking will fail and the taxpayer will be prompted to change the name in either Aadhaar or PAN database.

Making corrections:

For making corrections in your PAN or Aadhaar, you log on to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) website and UIDAI portal.

OneIndia News