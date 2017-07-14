Lashkar's Sandeep Sharma converted to Islam to marry Kashmiri girl

Sandeep Sharma alias Adil had converted to Islam to marry a Kashmiri girl. This UP resident who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for being part of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module told the police that he was in love with a Kashmiri girl.

He said that he was desperate to marry that girl and hence converted to Islam. He said that the girl was insistent that he converted to Islam.

He had left his home town in UP's Muzzafarnagar and moved to Punjab six years back in search for a job. In Patiala he came in contact with some Kashmiri youth. He then began frequenting the Valley along with them.

In Kashmir he got into criminal activities such as theft. He later joined a group that was involved in ATM robberies. These were incidentally men of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Sandeep had an original driving licence in his name and this was used by the Lashkar. On June 16, when terrorists killed six policemen in Achabal area of Anantnag district, Sandeep drove the motor vehicle ferrying the terrorists.

Sandeep Sharma was given arms training by Lashkar-e-Taiba. Having a driving licence in his original name, Sharma was used as a driver by terror operatives in the Valley to move weapons from one location to the other.

His family on the other hand said that they never knew about his dealings. Shocked at the revelation, the family members said that if guilty he deserves to be hanged.

