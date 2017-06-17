Lashkar's Junaid Mattoo killed with 2 terrorists by Indian Armed Forces

Three terrorists including the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's Junaid Mattoo were killed in an encounter on Friday. While there was confirmation of two terrorists being killed, the latest update from Kashmir states in total three bodies have been recovered.

The forces have also recovered three weapons from the encounter spot. The terrorists were engaged in an encounter Kulgam, Jammu and kashmir. The terrorists were killed in an operation undertaken by the Indian Army, SoG and CRPF.

A joint team of Army, J-K police and CRPF cordoned off Arwani village on specific intelligence about presence of Lashkar militants in the area on Friday morning. The forces had to deal with some stone pelters as well.

Junaid Mattoo was involved in a day light attack on a police van in which three policemen including an officer was killed last year. Mattoo's involvement is also suspected in the killing of a policeman in Kulgam area of South Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

Mattoo a Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant was active since the two years in the Valley. He carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Intelligence sources said that search operation is still ongoing but have been hampered by stone-pelters who are targeting the security forces from different sides.

Police said that Junaid Mattoo is the third top militant who has been killed after Burhan Wani since last year. Buran Wani's close aid Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was the second militant who was killed in an encounter on May 27 last month.

Mattoo had joined the Lashkar at the age of 18. He was part of the 12 most wanted list released by the Army recently.

