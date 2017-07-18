Lashkar operative arrested in Mumbai moved money to fund ISI's spying ring

On Monday, an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was arrested at the Mumbai airport. Identified as Saleem Khan, he is said to have been running a hawala network which was used to transfer funds for acts of terror in the country.

Khan was apprehended after a look out notice was issued against him. The name of Khan cropped up during the interrogation of Aftab Ali who was arrested in May this year on the charge that he was spying for the ISI. Ali said that the money for the operations had been wired to him by Khan.

Further the police are also looking into the alleged role played by Khan in the 2007, CRPF camp attack at Rampur. It is alleged that Khan may have been given arms training along with two other operatives who were part of the attack.

A team of the UP police which is camping in Mumbai will bring Khan to the state. The formalities are being completed following which Khan will be taken to UP. Officials part of the UP police say that while his hawala deals and possible involvement in the 2007 attack is under probe, they would also try and find out if he had any role to play in setting up modules across the state. His alleged visits to Pakistan over the past ten years are also under the scanner of the police.

