Lashkar-Hizbul combine killed Lt. Ummer Fayaz

A manhunt has been launched to nab six persons part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba which in a joint operation killed 22 year old Lt Ummer Fayaz. The young soldier of the Indian Army was martyred after he was abducted by terrorists at Shopian district.

The autopsy report indicated that Lt Fayaz was shot from a close range. His body was found at a bus stand at the Harmain village on Wednesday morning. The incident comes in the wake of the Hizbul declaring an open threat to local Kashmiris who either join the Army or the police force.

Meanwhile investigations have revealedthat an INSAS rifle snatched from cops could have been used in the crime. A senior police official also said today that Fayaz's body did not bear any torture marks while adding that the post-mortem report is awaited.

Police have found two empty cartridges of an INSAS rifle at the place where Fayaz was shot dead by the militants in Shopian. There were two incidents of weapon-snatching in south Kashmir recently. The doctors and police officers who examined the body did not find any torture marks.

OneIndia News