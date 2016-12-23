Lashkar demonetised: Search for 3 operatives launched

Srinagar, Dec 23: The police have launched a search operation for three Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives, who were part of a module that carried out bank robberies in Jammu and Kashmir. The police have identified the trio as Arif Dar, Abu Ismail and Abu Ali.

Three bank robberies were reported between November 21 and December 15. The police had found that there was a pattern to the robberies. While analysing the CCTV footage, the police learnt that the three persons were part of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module which was set up specifically to rob banks.

It was also found that the outfit had set up this module to raise funds post the November 8 decision on demonetisation.

Cash woes:

Three militants of the dreaded outfit had robbed Rs 10 lakh from a bank at Ratnipora area in Pulwama on December 15. A similar incident had taken place on November 21 when militants robbed a bank in the Chrar-e-Sharief areaof Budgam district.

The militants escaped after robbing Rs 14 lakh. On December 8, militants robbed the Jammu and Kashmir bank at Arihal in Pulwama district. They fled with Rs 14 lakh after firing several rounds.

The police say that they have launched a manhunt for the trio. All details regarding these persons have been gathered and we are working with the Intelligence Bureau for more information that could lead us up to them, a J&K police officer said.

Intelligence Bureau officials say, militants have been facing a cash crunch since the decision on demonetisation was made on November 8. The militants would rely heavily on the fake currency business to raise funds.

However, with the government declaring that the Rs 500 and 1,000 notes are no longer legal tender, the fake currency industry took a beating.

OneIndia News