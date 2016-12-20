Lankan Navy detains seven Indian fishermen near Nainativu Island

The Sri Lankan Navy detained seven Indian fishermen who had allegedly ventured into their waters near Nainativu Island on Tuesday morning, said reports. All the fishermen, hail from Kottaipattinam in Tamil Nadu.

Ironically, leading Lankan daily Colombo Gazette had on Monday reported that poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters has seen a 50 percent drop.

Such incidents are common as International Maritime Boundary Line is not clearly marked in the ocean and fishermen frequently cross into other country's waters while fishing.

In July, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 16 Indian fishermen and three boats from the Needuntheevu island in the Palk Strait region. These fishermen were then remanded to judicial custody by a court in the island country.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa had written several letterts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter seeking diplomatic intervention to secure release of Indian fishermen in Lankan jails.

OneIndia News