Lankan navy arrests 5 Tamil Nadu fishermen: Palanisamy writes to Modi

Chennai, May 2: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to secure immediate release of 5 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody.

The fishermen, who set sail from Rameswaram fishing base, were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Monday on charges of poaching in the territorial waters of the island nation.

Palanisamy requested Modi to immediately direct officials in the ministry of external affairs to take action through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of the five fishermen and 5 fishing boats seized by the Sri Lankan navy.

"A round 60 boats had sailed from Pamban in Rameswaram Island on Sunday. Sri Lankan navy personnel belonging to the North Central Naval Command arrested five Indian fishermen while they were allegedly engaged in illegal fishing 15.5 nautical miles north off Mannar coast within the International Maritime Boundary Line," a Sri Lankan website said.

The country boat was also taken into the custody and handed over to the assistant directorate of fisheries at Mannar for onward action.

The fishermen were later produced before the Mannar court which remanded them in judicial custody till May 15. The fishermen were lodged in Vavuniya prison.

