‘Laluji will break many hearts today’, jokes make comeback on raid day

Patna, July 7: Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and jokes go side-by-side, literally.

On Friday, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the RJD chief's residence and 12 other places over a fresh case of alleged irregularities in awarding tender for the maintenance of hotels, social media decided to welcome the development with some "Lalu special jokes".

The micro-blogging site, Twitter, trended the hashtag--#LaluPrasadYadav--which was full of funny one-liners.

The CBI carried out raids at 12 places in Patna, Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurugram in connection with the case involving Lalu and his family members.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu; his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi; Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director PK Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC. Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister between 2004-09.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre welcomed the raids, the RJD cried foul stating that it was a "conspiracy and politics of revenge".

Here we bring you a few tweets full of wit and eloquence to crack you up...

OneIndia News