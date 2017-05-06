Lalu-Shahabuddin tape: It is a saddening day of democracy in Bihar, says Sambit Patra

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Jagdanand Singh blamed the Tihar jail administration for the alleged conversation between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and criminal-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

A newly launched English news channel on Saturday played recorded conversation into the working relationship between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "It is a saddening day of democracy in Bihar. Today, the democracy has been strangled in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar is dependent on Lalu Prasad Yadav, because he has the numbers. Lalu Prasad infact takes dictation from inside the jail from the don Shahabuddin.

Shahabuddin is currently serving life term in Tihar jail.

OneIndia News