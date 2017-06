The Income tax department has filed charges under the new Benami transaction act against Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Lalu's wife Rabri, son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti have been charged under the new law.

On Monday, the Income Tax department had seized benami properties of RJD lawmaker Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

OneIndia News