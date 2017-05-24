Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti summoned by IT department

The income tax department has summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti for questioning. The Rajya Sabha MP along with her husband Shailesh Kumar have been asked to appear for questioning in person.

The summons has been issued days after income tax raids were conducted at properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav's associates under suspicion of benami transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore. Misa Bharti and her husband have been summoned for questioning over raids conducted by the income tax officials earlier this month.

IT department conducted raids on 22 places belonging to Lalu Yadav's associates earlier in May. The summons has been issued a day after Misa Bharti's chartered accountant was arrested on charges of money laundering by the enforcement directorate.

Oneindia news