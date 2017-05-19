Lalu alleges BJP, RSS holding grudge on him

Patna, May 19: Rashtriya Janata Dal party chief Lalau Prasad Yadav on Friday came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and asserted that the both are holding grudges against him and his party for which they will soon repay.

This statements came after RJD supremo faced allegations on anonymity property and later being raided by the Income Tax Department.

"BJP, RSS people should listen, and know that Lalu Yadav will drag you off your seat in Delhi, whatever be my situation. BJP and RSS are holding grudges against me for which they would pay. They are doing this to project a bad image of me and my party," Yadav told ANI.

He also said that a rally will be held to fight against the BJP and also to decide future course of action.

"Modi's government will not be able to complete five years, if they continue with this behaviour. A rally will take place in Gandhi Maidan on August 27, invited leaders of similar ideologies to decide future course of action," Yadav said to ANI.

On May 16, Raids were conducted at 21 different locations in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore allegedly involving Lalu Prasad's associates.

The raids were conducted by the Income Tax Department after documents relating to benami land deals concerning Lalu's associates came to light. Raids were conducted in various places including Delhi and Gurugram. Companies and people associated with Lalu Prasad have come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department.

The raids came just a few days after Lalu, the former chief minister of Bihar had rubbished allegations regarding his family members being involved in land deals. He had in fact accused the BJP of a witch hunt.

On May 12, addressing a press conference at the party headquartes, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded the Central Government to probe the alleged land deals.

The minister had accused Lalu's daughter, Misa Bharti of failing to disclose assets in her election affidavit. He said the land deals dated back to the time when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister in the UPA government.

He also wondered whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would invoke the special law enacted by his goverment in which assets acquired through illicit means are confiscated.

OneIndia News