Lajpat Nagar of Delhi gets its first AC bus stands, Delhiites praises project

New Delhi, May 18: A big relief to the people of Delhi ad the national capital gets its first air-conditioned bus stand on the Ring Road in Lajpat Nagar.

According to reports, the initiative was part of a marketing campaign by an AC manufacturer.

The social media networks such as Twitter, Facebook etc are filled up praises on the project, lauding it as a timely project of the year as the national capital is reeling under the extreme heat and temperatures soar to 40-plus levels.

The air-conditioned bus stop is covered with transparent plastic curtains with a large AC installed inside secured with a chain.

Though a slight drizzling on Tuesday night brought relief to Delhiites in the morning but the Delhi saw the maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius in some parts of the city.

According to a government official, the AC was installed by a Japanese multinational company in collaboration with a private agency that has advertisement rights on Delhi Transport Corporation's bus stand. Advertisements for the company were also put up in the bus stand.

It is not clear till how long the project continues. It is not something new as the Delhi bus stops had seen such installations in the past.

Not the installation of AC but in December 2016, a telecommunication company installed air purifiers at several bus stops.

The project came in when the city's air pollution was usually high as farmers burn crops residue in surrounding states.

OneIndia News