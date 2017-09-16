44 year old woman who slapped Army jawans arrested

A 44 year old woman accused of slapping two Army men in Delhi has been incident. Action against the woman identified as Smriti Kalra was taken after the video of her slapping the Army men went viral on the social media. The incident took place at Vasant Kunj in south Delhi. She was granted bail later.

Police said the incident took place on September 9 but was reported on September 13 after which the woman was arrested.

In the police complaint, an Army subedar said he was going in a military truck to drop off five colleagues at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station when the woman, driving an Indica car overtook them near the Rajokri flyover. He alleged that the car was being driven in a zig-zag manner and Kalra refused to give them way.

When the traffic came to a halt and the Army constable driving the truck walked up to Kalra to seek an explanation, she allegedly held his collar, slapped him and hurled abuses at him. The constable came and sat back in the truck, but the episode did not end there. The lady returned and started banging on the truck.

In the complaint it is also stated that the lady abused the Army men for no fault of theirs' and even refused to give an explanation for her behaviour.

The lady was married to an Army officer's son in 1995 and got a divorce in 2008.

OneIndia News