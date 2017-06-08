L K Advani taken to police station after his convoy was stopped by CPM rally

Senior BJP leader L K Advani was taken to a police station, a designated 'safe house' after his convoy was stopped by a CMP rally in Kerala. Advani was on his way from Nedumbassery airport to Kumarakom when he was stopped on the national highway in Alappuzha district. The leader's convoy was stopped by a protest march of CPM workers. The state BJP unit called it a major security lapse.

L K Advani was taken to a police station where he had to wait until the rally passed through the highway. The police maintained that there was no security lapse and the police station was designated as a 'safe house' on the route taken by the VVIP.

Reacting harshly to the lapse, BJP's Kerala unit chief Kummanom Rajasekharan said, "The police should have taken necessary steps to clear the road as Advani belonged to a high-security category. This is a security lapse."

CPM workers in Kerala had held demonstrations at various places to protest against the attack by two alleged Hindu Sena activists on party general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi on Wednesday.

OneIndia News