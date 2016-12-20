Kyrgyzstan President to hold bilateral talks with Modi

New Delhi, Dec 20: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday received his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, who is on his first visit to India, at a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the National Capital.

Our final State guest for 2016, President Almazbek Atambayev of Kyrgyzstan begins engagements with a ceremonial welcome at @RashtrapatiBhvn pic.twitter.com/Op9xfrLxfT — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) December 20, 2016

Atambayev is here with a high-level delegation comprising ministers and business leaders. The ceremonial would be followed by a bilateral session with Prime Minster Narendra Modi later in the day.

The Kyrgyz President's visit comes after the successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the central Asian country in July last year.

India and Kyrgyztan share excellent relations in all areas including defence, economy ,commerce, education, human resource development,culture and tourism.

The trade between the two countries was 27.99 million dollars during the last fiscal, with India's exports to Kyrgyzstan amounting to 26.20 million dollars.

Apparel and clothing, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, and tea are some of the important items in India's export basket to the country

IANS