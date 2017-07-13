Kumar Vishwas to send Rs 32 to Amitabh Bachchan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Reciting a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan for promotion of a program has landed AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in trouble with Amitabh Bachchan sending him a legal notice alleging 'copyright infringement'.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas
AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

The notice sent by Amitabh Bachchan has also demanded that the video be removed from the video-sharing site, YouTube, within 24 hours.

Vishwas, a poet himself, is paying tribute to noted Hindi poets in his program Tarpan. The AAP leader can be seen reciting Sr. Bachchan's poem Need ka Nirmaan Phir Phir in the youtube video.

"This is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this," Amitabh tweeted.

Vishwas has acknowledged that he has received the legal notice, which according to him also asks for details of revenue generated through the video.

In an apparent dig at Amitabh Bachchan, Vishwas said Rs 32 was the revenue generated from advertisements on Youtube and that he would be sending it to him.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

amitabh bachchan, kumar vishwas, legal notice, poetry, copyright

Other articles published on Jul 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...