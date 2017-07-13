Kumar Vishwas to send Rs 32 to Amitabh Bachchan

Reciting a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan for promotion of a program has landed AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in trouble with Amitabh Bachchan sending him a legal notice alleging 'copyright infringement'.

The notice sent by Amitabh Bachchan has also demanded that the video be removed from the video-sharing site, YouTube, within 24 hours.

Vishwas, a poet himself, is paying tribute to noted Hindi poets in his program Tarpan. The AAP leader can be seen reciting Sr. Bachchan's poem Need ka Nirmaan Phir Phir in the youtube video.

"This is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this," Amitabh tweeted.

Vishwas has acknowledged that he has received the legal notice, which according to him also asks for details of revenue generated through the video.

Rcvd appreciation frm all poet's family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam🙏 https://t.co/wzq22TZnzf — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 12, 2017

In an apparent dig at Amitabh Bachchan, Vishwas said Rs 32 was the revenue generated from advertisements on Youtube and that he would be sending it to him.

