Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ: An Indo-Pak face off today

It would be an Indo-Pak face off at The Hague today as both nations argue before the International Court of Justice on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav by Pakistan last week. India would be represented by one its best advocates Harish Salve who had on the last date argued and obtained a stay.

It is expected to be a complex legal tussle at the ICJ today. The 46 year old former naval officer was sentenced to death by Pakistan on the charge that he was an Indian spy.

India has for the second time since 1971 moved the ICJ and this is an indicator of growing confidence in facing multilateral forums. India would argue that several requests for consular access had been rejected by Pakistan and hence the sentence be put off. India would also contend that Jadhav was sentenced on wrong evidence and hence the sentencing be set aside.

Pakistan on the other hand would contend that Jadhav was sentenced on the ground that he was undertaking subversive activities. Pakistan would also question the jurisdiction of the ICJ in interfering in the matter.

OneIndia News