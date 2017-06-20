Kovind's life dedicated to service of dalits, downtrodden: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Jun 20: Ram Nath Kovind's life has been dedicated to service of dalits and downtrodden and his ideals will adorn the high post, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The environment and science and technology minister met Kovind and extended his wishes on his nomination as presidential candidate by the NDA alliance. He said that Kovind is a grassroots person with extensive social and administrative experience.

"Kovindji's life has been dedicated to service of Dalits, downtrodden and those deprived of development. It is an inspiration to all of us. "Kovindji is a grassroots person with extensive social & administrative experience. His ideals shall adorn the high post of our President," the Minister tweeted.

He said that he was happy to have the privilege of his company in the organisation as well as during our work with Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation. Kovind has resigned from the gubernatorial post following his nomination as the ruling NDA's presidential candidate.

President Pranab Mukherjee has also accepted his resignation as the Governor of Bihar. Kovind is set to be India's 14th president with the BJP yesterday announcing the little-known Dalit activist as its nominee for the country's top constitutional job. If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71- year-old former lawyer would be the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.

PTI