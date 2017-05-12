Kolkata's Imam Barkati unapologetic for flouting ban on 'lal batti'

Kolkata's Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati remained unapologetic for using red beacon atop his vehicle even after the blanket ban on 'lal batti' has come into effect from May 1.

'Nobody has the courage to remove the 'lal batti, this is a ploy by RSS' Imam Barkati told media . He said, "I am neither regretful nor afraid of what I have done. " Though FIR was filed against Imam Barkati on Thursday in Topsia for not following Central Government laws, he is still defiant in using red beacon.

Imam Barkati is already infamous for issuing a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

The ban of red beacon

The ban on red beacon doesn't spare even vehicles of the country's top dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India. However, ambulances and vehicles of the fire service, police, and army will be exempted to use blue flashing beacons to sail through traffic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification regarding exemption to the use of colored beacons.

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, became the first minister to remove the red beacon light from his official vehicle soon after the Modi government banned the 'lal batti'.

