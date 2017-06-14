Kolhapur MP cries foul over flight departing without taking him onboard

Mumbai, Jun 14: Lok Sabha MP from Kolhapur Raju Shetti on Wednesday alleged that the Jet Airways flight which he was suppose to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard. Shetti is a leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP.

Shetti also claimed that he was forced to shell out an additional Rs 2,000 for an alternative flight.

"I was at T2 (terminal 2) of Mumbai airport for my morning flight to Delhi. It was necessary for me to board the flight. I was waiting at the lounge with my boarding pass. After sometime I realised that the boarding doors are closed. When I enquired, I was told that my flight had taken off," Shetti claimed.

Jet Airways did not respond to the queries sent by PTI on the issue.

Shetti alleged that, "Surprisingly, Jet Airways knew that I was travelling and despite being a people's representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed. When I asked for a ticket on the next flight, I received a rude response."

"I had to pay Rs 2,000 extra when it was not even my fault. I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation," said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency in Kolhapur.

PTI