Kochi Metro serves 'Sadhya' to migrant workers ahead of inauguration

The Kochi Metro expressed its gratitude to nearly 800 migrant workers who were involved in the industrious work of building the project by serving 'Onam Sadhya'.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited served a 'sadhya' - a banquet served on banana leaves - to migrant workers from states such as Bihar and Assam on Monday ahead of the inauguration of the Kochi Metro.

"It has been a long journey for the whole team of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and we would like to take a bow to all our fellow labourers and other workers for doing their part in making our Kochi's dream, a reality," KMRL wrote on its Facebook page.

KMRL officials and its managing director Elias George attended the feast organised at SS Kalamandir near TD Road in Kochi. The feast was followed by cultural programme. The labourers also showed their support and solidarity for the project by jotting their names on a message board.

The first 25-km phase of metro train, which will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 17.

OneIndia News