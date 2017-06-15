Kochi metro launch: There is no controversy, PM’s Security More Important, says Sreedharan

India's Metro man E Sreedharan on Thursday downplayed the issue of his name missing from the list of people who would be on stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration day of Kochi metro.

Sreedharan is in Kochi to inspect the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station ahead of its inauguration ceremony.

He told media not to make the issue controversial as the security of PM Modi is important. 'Don't make it into controversy. Security of PM is important, must follow what security agency says and I am not disappointed,' he said.

Earlier, there were reports that E Sreedharan's name was missing from the list of people who would be on stage with PM Modi during the inaugural function.

Earlier, Director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd., said the communique received by the Kochi Metro from the PMO didn't have the names of Sreedharan and Elias George, "The final list is made by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office). We have no role in this," said Elias George, according to news agency IANS.

The first 25-km phase of metro train, which will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva, to be inaugurated on Saturday, June 17.

