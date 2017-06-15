Kochi metro launch: PMO includes names of Ramesh Chennithala, E Sreedharan

The Prime Minister's Office finally put an end to the controversy on Thursday by including the names of Kerala oppostion leader Ramesh Chennithala and 'metro man' E Sreedharan in the Kochi metro inauguration programme.

The PMO informed Kerala Chief Minister's Office that names of Ramesh Chennithala and E Sreedharan have been included in the list of people who will attend the function along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reply came after the Kerala government had sent a letter to Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday requesting to include their names.

Earlier, there were reports that E Sreedharan's name was missing from the list of people who would be on stage with PM Modi during the inaugural function.

At present , Sreedharan is in Kochi to inspect the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station ahead of its inauguration ceremony.

The first 25-km phase of metro train, which will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva, to be inaugurated on Saturday, June 17.

OneIndia News