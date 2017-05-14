Know why Google doodle choose 'cactus mom' as a tribute for Mother’s Day 2017

Why did Google doodle showed animated cactus mom

The Google's animated doodle represents the celebration of 'motherhood' and 'mothering' with a series of events related to a pregnant cactus and her milestones as a mother bearing baby cacti, looking after them and finally living family life with the grown up babies. It seems that Google chose the illustration of a cactus mom to show that a true mom's love is unconditional for the child even if the conditions are adverse.