Know why Google doodle choose 'cactus mom' as a tribute for Mother’s Day 2017

Google is celebrating Mother's day 2017 by dedicating a special doodle to all the mothers. The custom of celebrating Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May was first adopted by United States.
Who started this:
Anna Jarvis was the first person who held a campaign to make Mother's Day a recognised holiday in the United States in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died.
First celebrated in 1908:
The day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. The church now holds the International Mother's Day Shrine.
How Mother's Day celebrated in different countries:
In most Arab countries, the celebrations of Mother's Day are carried out on March 21, which is the Spring equinox. A few Catholic countries observe it on the Virgin Mary Day. In Greece, honouring motherhood has been linked to the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ to the temple. The day is marked on February 2.
Why did Google doodle showed animated cactus mom
The Google's animated doodle represents the celebration of 'motherhood' and 'mothering' with a series of events related to a pregnant cactus and her milestones as a mother bearing baby cacti, looking after them and finally living family life with the grown up babies. It seems that Google chose the illustration of a cactus mom to show that a true mom's love is unconditional for the child even if the conditions are adverse.
Photo credit: PTI
OneIndia News