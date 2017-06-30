K K Venugopal appointed Attorney General of India

Senior advocate and constitutional expert, K K Venugopal has been appointed as the Attorney General of India. He replaces Mukul Rohatgi who stepped down from the post and refused an extension.

After holding deliberations and discussions, the government zeroed in on the 86 year old Venugopal. The Law Ministry took into account his vast experience on a variety of subjects.

[K K Venugopal is the next Attorney General of India?]

He brings with him 50 years of experience. Venugopal started appearing in the Supreme Court in 1960. He was designated as a senior counsel in 1972.

Originally based out of Chennai, Venugopal shifted to Delhi after being invited by the Janata Party led by Morarji Desai to take over as the additional solicitor general of India.

OneIndia News