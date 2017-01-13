'Kiss and run' prankster detained by crime branch

New Delhi, Jan 13: A Youtube prankster who kissed random girls on a street have been detained by crime branch from Gurugram on Friday.

The accused maintains a Youtube channel called 'The Crazy Sumit' where he has over 150,000 subscribers and uploads the videos of showing him approaching girls on the streets on some pretext and then running away after kissing them. The perpetrator, whose full name is yet unknown, also uploaded an 'apology' video on the same channel two days ago, saying the act was staged and he had no clue that the matter will escalate to the level.

OneIndia News