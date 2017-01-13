'Kiss and run' prankster detained by crime branch

The accused maintains a Youtube channel called ‘The Crazy Sumit' where he has over 150,000 subscribers.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 13: A Youtube prankster who kissed random girls on a street have been detained by crime branch from Gurugram on Friday.

'Kiss and run' prankster detained by crime branch
Screen shots(PIC/The Crazy Sumit/YouTube)

The accused maintains a Youtube channel called 'The Crazy Sumit' where he has over 150,000 subscribers and uploads the videos of showing him approaching girls on the streets on some pretext and then running away after kissing them. The perpetrator, whose full name is yet unknown, also uploaded an 'apology' video on the same channel two days ago, saying the act was staged and he had no clue that the matter will escalate to the level.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kiss, run, youtube, prank, gurugram, delhi police, crime branch

Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 