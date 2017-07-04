Kiren Rijiju's chopper makes emergency landing in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's chopper made an emergency landing on Tuesday in Itanagar due to bad weather.

The Mi-17 helicopter with Mr Rijiju and seven other passengers and crew members on board was flying from Guwahati to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh when it faced heavy rains and fog this afternoon. He was travelling to Ziro to attend the Dree harvest festival.

"I was lucky enough to be landed safely, thanks to the BSF pilots who are very experienced," Mr Rijiju told PTI.

Incessant heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh since the past two days has thrown life out of gear in the state by triggering landslides, damaging houses and roads and hitting basic essential services. The capital town of Itanagar has been cut off from the rest of the country due to landslides on NH 52 A.

(With agency inputs)