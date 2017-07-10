Kiren Rijiju says Centre extending help to flood-hit Northeast

New Delhi, Jul 10: The central government is extending all possible help to the Northeast which is facing floods and landslides, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

"Most of the Northeast is devastated with floods and landslides. The Centre is extending all possible help, including manpower, for relief and restoration," he said here.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are facing floods and landslides due to incessant rains in last couple of days. Landslides, triggered by torrential rains in Manipur, have severely affected transport links to the landlocked state with buses and goods and fuel carriers stranded on national highways.

As many as 15 districts of Assam were affected by the current floods which marooned 4.86 lakh people. So far 26 people have lost their lives due to the floods, which have also hit 41,239 hectares of crops. The state government has set up 90 relief camps where 17,740 people have taken shelter.

Yesterday, concerned over the grim flood condition in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state. The prime minister also assured him of all central help.

