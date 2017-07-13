Kiren Rijiju reviews flood situation in affected districts of NE

MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju lead a high-level central team to review flood situation in affected districts of North-East Region.

MoS Home Affairs also apprised that sufficient emergency fund has already been released to state govts'& Rs 500 crores is available in SDRF Fund.

More than 3 lakh people have been marooned by flood waters in Lakhimpur district alone.

MoS Home Affairs informed that a high level inter-ministerial team would be deputed to the states within one month to assess the damages.

