Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu undertake aerial survey of flood-hit Arunachal

Itanagar, Jul 14: Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in the state where all major roads and highways have been damaged by landslides due to heavy rains.

The minister of state for home, who is leading a high- level central team comprising senior officials of the NDRF, the NDMA and the Niti Aayog, took stock of the situation in the entire state along with Khandu, deputy speaker of the Assembly Tumke Bagra and MLA Kaling Moyong. They undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected Bambuk, Mebo, Nausai, Niyun and Sagalee areas where most parts have been either inundated or damaged because of landslides.

Floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain in the last couple of days have cut off large areas, including many district headquarters, in the state from the rest of the country, officials said.

Rijiju said, "Though the entire state has suffered and borne the brunt of rains and landslides which have damaged highways and roads, I have asked the authorities to restore the roads within a month." Khandu said that landslides triggered by heavy rains in the last one week have affected a large part of the state and authorities are working hard to restore roads and connectivity.

"Many areas, including the Papum Pare district, have been affected by floods and landslides. Continuous rains and bad weather have been hampering efforts to improve the situation. Though some areas are yet to be visited, the government is working round the clock to help the people," the chief minister said. "I thank the Centre for all the help they have extended to the state government," he said.

Yesterday, the Centre had released Rs 51.48 crore to the state government under the State Disaster Response Fund. The state capital was virtually cut off with its lifeline NH-415 getting totally eroded at the entry point.

The alternative road via Jullang was also blocked, leaving only one road open through Hollongi en route Lakhimpur district in Assam, they said. At least 14 people were killed in Laptap village when their homes were swept away in a landslide on July 11.

