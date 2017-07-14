Kiran Bedi lauds Karnataka cop for her report on VIP treatment given to Sasikala

Puducherry, Jul 14: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday lauded the "courage" of senior Karnataka police officer D. Roopa who said AIADMK (Amma) chief V K Sasikala was getting preferential treatment in Bengaluru central prison.

"We need more officers of the kind of D.Roopa, the DIG (Prisons) of Karnataka, to inspire younger generation to be like her," Bedi, herself a former IPS officer, tweeted.

Such officers are not easy to find these days. "Those who have the courage to speak and write out the truth as they see knowing well that they may not get support from senior quarters," she said.

The DIG also said there was suspicion that senior jail officials had accepted Rs 2 crore as a bribe to facilitate special facilities for Sasikala, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a high-level probe on Thursday.

Roopa made the allegations in a report to her superior, DGP (Prisons) H S Sathyanarayana Rao. Bedi, credited with ushering in jail reforms during her career, asked Roopa to "keep going strong wherever you are posted as the country needs you. You will inspire younger generation to be like you..."

The Lt Governor said in such a situation, good leadership welcomes reporting or feedback and makes a joint field visit.

"This helps improve matters," Bedi added.

In her four-page report after visiting the central prison on July 10, Roopa said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail here for Sasikala.

OneIndia has accessed the four-page report that contains observations made by Roopa D, DIG prisons, alleges that a special kitchen has been set up for Sasikala who is convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

"A special kitchen is functioning for Sasikala Natarajan, an aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister who is now convicted in a disproportionate assets case. The special kitchen is in violation of the jail rules. There are rumours that you are in the know of it but the violation has continued. I am told that Rs 2 crores were given in bribes to provide special privileges to her and unfortunately the allegation is on you," the report addressed to DGP Prisons, HN Satyanarayana Rao says.

Rao has termed Roopa's charges against him "absolutely false, baseless and wild" and said he would take legal recourse against his junior.

PTI