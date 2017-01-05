Kiran Bedi at loggerheads with Puducherry CM over social media use

The Puducherry government had prohibited the use of social media for offcial communication.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has cancelled an order issued by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy barring the use of social media for official communications. The order issued by the government explicitly mentions media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp.

As per reports, the government had issued such an order citing security concerns. The order says that the servers of these "mulitinational companies are based outside the country".

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and CM Narayanasamy. Photo Credit: PTI

"Therefore any foreign country can get these official communications and documents uploaded to them," it said.

It further directs government officials not to form any group for exchange of official information.

Bedi took to Twitter to justify her stand and said Puducherry cannot be retrograde in communications.

Ironically, Bedi had last week suspended a Puducherry official for posting objectionable content on a WhatsApp group that she was part of.

