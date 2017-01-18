Khargone town in MP shows way in waste disposal

Indore, Jan 18: Amid the Centre's push for making the country clean under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', Khargone town in Madhya Pradesh has created a record in waste disposal through mass public participation.

As many as 2,576 people, a large number of them children, today took part in a mass waste disposal exercise, helping the municipal body of the neighbouring town earn a place in the Golden Book of World Records', an official said.

As part of the exercise, these Khargone residents stood on roadside with dustbins filled with household waste material and emptied them in garbage collection vehicles. "We have issued a world record certificate to Khargone City Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) for the mass participation in the waste disposal exercise," Golden Book of World Records South East Asia head Manish Vishnoi said.

He said 2,576 people stood up on both sides of roads and emptied their dustbins containing solid and liquid waste onto the garbage collection vehicles. This was largest such gathering of people for a waste disposal exercise, Vishnoi said. Under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' launched in October 2014, the Centre is encouraging citizens to become active participants in cleanliness activities.

Golden Book of World Record (GBWR), according to its website, aims to give a platform to people who have some hidden or unhidden talent. GWBR is actively functioning to recognise and publish unique achievements of individuals/ organisations all over the world.

PTI