Key accused in 1993 Gosabara RDX landing case arrested

An accused in the 1993 Gosabara RDX landing case has been nabbed by the Gujarat ATS. The accused Kadir was nabbed following a tip off. He is currently being questioned by the ATS and sleuths of the Intelligence Bureau.

This is the second arrest in one year in the same case. In 2016 the Mumbai ATS had arrested Abdulsattar Batliwala from Khar. He was later taken to Ahmedabad for questioning.

Dawood Ibrahim had sent a huge cache of RDX and arms, including AK-47 rifles to Gujarat from Karachi via sea route in 1993. The objective was to take revenge for the Babri masjid demolition.

The contraband landed on Gosabara coast in Porbandar district of Gujarat in 1993, and was distributed to Dawood's associates and other conspirators in Mumbai, Surat and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

OneIndia News