Kerala woman who chopped off swami's genitals retracts her statement

The 23-year-old student, who chopped off the genitals of a swami from Panmana Ashram in Kerala's Kollam, has retracted from her statement alleging rape attempts by the Swami, reports said.

In a letter addressed to the swami's lawyer, she has said that she was never raped by the swami. Earlier, the woman had said that she chopped off the genitals of the godman in anger after he had raped her several times in the past.

The woman also alleged that she was forced by the police to comply with their "made up" version and since she doesn't know to read Malayalam she could not read the statements rewritten and altered by police. As per reports, Police are asking the court for permission to conduct the lie-detection test on the woman.

But in the letter by her, which has been submitted in court by the defence lawyer, she wrote, "There has been no form of sexual harassment by the swamiji towards me. Neither when I was a minor or when I turned 18. The accusation of swamiji sexually harassing me at 16 and 17 years is false and an addition made among the other additions by police people, " according to NDTV reports.

The case is scheduled for the next hearing in a local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

OneIndia News